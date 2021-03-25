Outcome of board meeting of LTIDPL IndvIT Services

Held on 24 March 2021

The Board of Directors of the LTIDPL IndvIT Services, the Investment Manager (IM) of IndInfravit Trust (the Trust) at its meeting held on 24 March 2021 approved, inter alia, the following matters:

1. Appointment of Neera Saggi (DIN: 00501029) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director on the Board of Directors of the IM for a period of 5 years with effect from 24 March 2021, subject to the approval of shareholders of the IM.

2. Appointment of Nitinkumar Rameshchandra Patel (DIN: 00466330) the nominee of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project on the Board of Directors of the IM with effect from 24 March 2021.

