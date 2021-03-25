Dilip Buildcon receives appointed date for Repallewada Higways project

Dilip Buildcon announced that its subsidiary, Repallewada Higways has received letter of the appointed date from National Highways Authority and has declared the appointed date with effect from 01 March 2021.

The project requires the four laning of NH-363 from Repallewada to Telangana-Maharashtra border in the state of Telangana under hybrid annuity mode. The company bid project cost of Rs 1140.50 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)