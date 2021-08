Outcome of board meeting of Puravankara

Held on 13 August 2021

The Board of Puravankara at its meeting held on 13 August 2021 has approved the following -

Ashish Ravi Puravankara, Managing Director, demitted from the position of Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Appointment of Abhishek Nirankar Kapoor (DIN: 03456820), as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013:

h as Chief Financial Officer

h as Additional Director in the capacity of Executive Director

has Chief Executive Officer.

