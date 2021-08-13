Adi Godrej steps down as Chairman of Godrej Industries

Godrej Industries (GIL) today announced the following changes to its Board of Directors, effective 01 October 2021. Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors of GIL.

He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of GIL. Nadir Godrej, who is currently Managing Director of GIL, will take over as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

