Panacea Biotec files suit before Delhi HC against Sanofi Healthcare

-
ALSO READ
Cadila Health seeks nod to start phase III clinical trials of ZyCoV-D
India Marks Highest Coverage In Single Day With Over 3 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations
Nearly 18 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States/UTs Free Of Cost By Government
United Nations Sees India Expanding By 7.5% In 2021, Expects Outlook To Be Highly Fragile
India COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands At 97.32%
-
In matter related to patent for its fully liquid Whole Cell Pertussis based fully liquid Hexavalent Vaccine, EasySix™Panacea Biotec announced that the company has instituted a suit before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Sanofi Healthcare India from marketing a fully liquid hexavalent vaccine that would infringe Company's patent for its fully liquid Whole Cell Pertussis based fully liquid Hexavalent Vaccine, EasySix™.
Panacea Biotec's EasySix™ is a first of its kind Whole Cell Pertussis based fully liquid Hexavalent Vaccine which comes in a pre-filled syringe and is used to vaccinate against, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Whooping Cough, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type b and Inactivated Polio (DTwP-HepB-Hib-IPV). EasySix™ has been in the market since 2017.
The suit filed against Sanofi comes at the heels of the Sanofi having received marketing approval for a Whole Cell Pertussis based Hexavalent vaccine (DTwP-HepB-Hib-IPV) by the Drugs Controller General (India). On 11.05.2021, when the suit was listed before the Hon'ble Delhi High Court, after elaborate submissions from both parties, Sanofi undertook that it would not manufacture or market any product which infringes the amended claims of Panacea patent, IN272351, at this stage.
The battle for Whole Cell Pertussis based vaccines has several aspects and considerations in the global market. Currently, there are two types of pertussis vaccines licensed for use: whole cell pertussis (wP) and acellular pertussis (aP). Immunization with wP vaccines has been deemed as comparably effective and relatively inexpensive. Although aP vaccines have gradually supplanted the use of wP vaccines in industrialized countries, the significantly higher development and production costs of aP vaccines result in prices that are much higher than that of a dose of wP vaccine. Since the relative protective efficacy of the best wP and aP vaccines appear comparable and the adverse events of both vaccines are relatively minor, wP vaccines remain the vaccine of choice in many developing countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU