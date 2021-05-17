Hero MotoCorp update on employee vaccination drive

Hero MotoCorp announced that with the ongoing concerted vaccination drive across the organization, more than 90% of Hero MotoCorp employees above the age of 45 have already been vaccinated.

Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations.

Hero MotoCorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from 22 April- 02 May, which was then extended till 16 May.

