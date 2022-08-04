Passenger Vehicle Retail Sales Drop 5% On Year In July Says FADA

The two-wheeler retail sales stood at 10,09,574 units in July, down 11 per cent from 11,33,344 units in July 2021. Tractor sales also dropped to 59,573 units last month, down 28 per cent from 82,419 units in the year-ago period. Three-wheeler sales rose by 80 per cent to 50,349 units, as compared to 27,908 units in the year-ago period. Similarly, commercial vehicle sales witnessed an increase of 27 per cent at 66,459 units in July, as against 52,197 units in the same month last year

