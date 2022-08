India Now Home To Over 75000 Startups, Says Piyush Goyal

According to the Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textile Shri Piyush Goyal, India has achieved a landmark milestone, wherein 75000 startups have been recognized in the country. These numbers tell the power of a vision. A vision to see innovation & enterprise drive growth, he said.

Out of the total recognized startups, around 12% cater to IT services, 9% to Healthcare and Life Sciences, 7% to education, 5% to professional and commercial services and 5% to agriculture. An impressive, 7.46 lakh jobs have been created by the Indian startup ecosystem, so far, which has been a 110% yearly increase over the last 6 years. About 49% of startups are from Tier II & Tier III which is a validation of the tremendous potential of our country's youth, minister mentioned.

