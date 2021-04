Paushak temporarily suspends manufacturing operations

Due to restriction on supply of oxygen for industrial purposes

Paushak announced that due to resurgence of Covid-19 cases and acute shortage of Oxygen in the Country, the Government has restricted the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes. Industrial oxygen is a key raw material in the company's manufacturing process.

In view of the above, the company has temporarily suspended its manufacturing operations. Other peripheral activities will continue at the factory. The company will decide on resumption of operations upon availability of supply of industrial oxygen.

