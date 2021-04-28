UFO Moviez partners with The Collective Artists Network to offer brand marketing solutions

-
ALSO READ
UFO Moviez India makes further investment in PLEXIGO and ZINGLIN
UFO Moviez India receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
UFO Moviez forays into film distribution
UFO Moviez forays into film distribution
UFO Moviez India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.66 crore in the September 2020 quarter
-
UFO Moviez India (UFO) and The Collective Artists Network, have entered into a partnership to offer influencer marketing, branded content, and social media solutions to brands across the country.
This move is a result of both powerhouse players fostering a joint vision to expand their respective operations while amplifying their existing strengths and infrastructure as market leaders in their respective fields.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU