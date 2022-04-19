Pennar Industries spurts on order win

Pennar Industries rallied 4.27% to Rs 40.30 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 498 crore across its various business verticals.

The verticals of the company include: PEB, Ascent Buildings (USA), ICD, Railways, Tubes and Steel. The orders have been received during the months of February and March 2022 and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters, the company further stated.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales rose 29.38% Y-o-Y to Rs 532.97 crore in Q3 FY22.

Pennar Industries is a multi-location, multi-product company manufacturing precision engineering products such as cold rolled steel strips, precision tubes, railway wagons / coaches, pre-engineered building systems, solar module mounting structures & photo voltaic panels, sheet metal components, hydraulic cylinders, road safety systems, water & sewage treatment solutions, desalination projects etc. The company's products have significant presence in sectors like infrastructure, automobiles, power, general engineering, building & construction, refineries, white goods, railways, solar etc.

