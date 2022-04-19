Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 April 2022.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 16.16% to Rs 61.45 at 11:52 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd soared 12.29% to Rs 204.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd surged 10.79% to Rs 480.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8267 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd added 10.73% to Rs 112. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd jumped 10.17% to Rs 96.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

