Business Standard

Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked After Nearly Three Months

Petrol and diesel prices were raised on Sunday by 60 paisa per litre, as the state-owned oil firms restarted daily price revisions after nearly three months.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 71.86 per litre from Rs 71.26 a litre till Saturday, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 69.99 per litre from Rs 69.39, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 09:30 IST

