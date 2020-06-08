Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked After Nearly Three Months

-
Petrol and diesel prices were raised on Sunday by 60 paisa per litre, as the state-owned oil firms restarted daily price revisions after nearly three months.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 71.86 per litre from Rs 71.26 a litre till Saturday, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 69.99 per litre from Rs 69.39, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.
