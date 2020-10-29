Pidilite Inds rises after acquisition

-
ALSO READ
Pidilite Inds slips after Q4 PAT declines 33%
Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Power, Britannia Industries in focus
BASF India concludes divestment of construction chemicals biz
Pidilite Industries update on subsidiaries
Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.01% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Pidilite Industries rose 1.5% to Rs 1,541.05 after the company signed a definitive agreement with Huntsman Group (USA) for acquiring a 100% stake in one of its subsidiaries in India, Huntsman Advanced Materials Solutions (HAMSPL), for Rs 2,100 crore.HAMSPL manufactures and sells adhesives, sealants and other products under brands such as Araldite, Araldite Karpenter and Araseal in India.
In 2019, business revenue for HAMPSL was approximately Rs 400 crore. In addition to the Indian sub-continent business, the acquisition includes a trademark licence for Middle East, Africa and ASEAN countries.
Under the terms of the agreement, Huntsman will receive approximately 90% of the cash consideration at closing and balance approximately 10% under an earnout within 18 months if the business achieves sales revenue in-line with 2019. The transaction is expected to close by next week.
Bharat Puri, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, said: With this acquisition, Araldite will add to the already very strong portfolio of Pidilite's adhesive and sealant brands and will complement our retail portfolio. We are confident that this acquisition will create significant shareholder value through strong revenue and cost synergies. We look forward to warmly welcoming the HAMSPL team and the trade and business partners to the Pidilite family.
Pidilite Industries reported 90.86% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.78 crore on 56.32% fall in total income to Rs 898.31 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019. The company is will announce its second quarter result for FY21 on 4 November 2020.
Pidilite Industries is a leading manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU