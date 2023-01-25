Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.15% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 2997.59 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries declined 15.15% to Rs 304.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 358.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 2997.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2850.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2997.592850.72 5 OPM %16.5419.26 -PBDT487.50547.18 -11 PBT418.88486.72 -14 NP304.17358.49 -15

