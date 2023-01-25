Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.15% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TCS, Tata Consumer, Pidilite Industries in spotlight
Pidilite Industries declines as Q2 PAT slides 11% YoY
Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex spurts 336 pts, consumer durables stocks advance
Nifty above 18,000 on upbeat global cues; breadth strong
-
Sales rise 5.15% to Rs 2997.59 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries declined 15.15% to Rs 304.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 358.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 2997.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2850.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2997.592850.72 5 OPM %16.5419.26 -PBDT487.50547.18 -11 PBT418.88486.72 -14 NP304.17358.49 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU