Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Pidilite Industries declined 15.15% to Rs 304.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 358.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.15% to Rs 2997.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2850.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

