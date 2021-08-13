Pioneer Embroideries 'Hakoba' launches Ready-To-Wear range

-
ALSO READ
Bangla Lace manufactures exclusive and trendy lace varieties in Surat
INIFD Kothrud copes up with digitization, making learning easier for fashion and interior design students
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail completes acquisition of 51% stake in Sabyasachi
Aditya Birla Fashion jumps on partnering Tarun Tahiliani for men's ethnic wear brand
Levi's Buy Better, Wear Longer
-
Pioneer Embroideries (PEL), one of the key players in the Embroidery & Laces in India and owners of brand "HAKOBA", launched its first range of Ready-to-Wear (RTW) garments for both women and men.
To commemorate the nation's 75th year of independence, the first "HAKOBA" RTW range will entirely be in white.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU