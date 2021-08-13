Pioneer Embroideries 'Hakoba' launches Ready-To-Wear range

Pioneer Embroideries (PEL), one of the key players in the Embroidery & Laces in India and owners of brand "HAKOBA", launched its first range of Ready-to-Wear (RTW) garments for both women and men.

To commemorate the nation's 75th year of independence, the first "HAKOBA" RTW range will entirely be in white.

