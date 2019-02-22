Piramal Enterprises Ltd soars 2.19%

Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2289.4, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.75% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% spurt in and a 3.7% spurt in the Pharma.

Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2289.4, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 10787.1. The Sensex is at 35852.89, down 0.13%. Enterprises Ltd has slipped around 2.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has slipped around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8706.35, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2286.75, up 1.8% on the day. is down 12.75% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.7% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 58.94 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)