Pix Transmissions hits the roof after strong Q4 result

Pix Transmissions hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 643.85 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 158.85% to Rs 21.92 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 8.48 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales jumped 52.4% to Rs 129.95 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 85.25 crore in Q4 FY20. The company's profit before tax soared 168% to Rs 29.80 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Pix registered a 114% rise in net profit to Rs 64.9 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) over the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales grew 25.4% to Rs 399.56 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the year ended March 2021.

PIX Transmissions is the leading manufacturer of belts and related mechanical power transmission products in India. The company features belt manufacturing units as well as an ultra-sophisticated, automated rubber mixing facility. The company has overseas subsidiary operations in Europe, and Middle-East, in addition to over 250 committed Channel Partners in over 100 countries worldwide.

