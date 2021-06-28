Pix Transmissions hits the roof after strong Q4 result

-
ALSO READ
Pix Transmission standalone net profit rises 194.14% in the March 2021 quarter
Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 158.49% in the March 2021 quarter
Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 137.34% in the December 2020 quarter
Japan Nikkei rises 0.7%
Power stocks edge higher
-
Pix Transmissions hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 643.85 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 158.85% to Rs 21.92 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 8.48 crore in Q4 FY20.Net sales jumped 52.4% to Rs 129.95 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 85.25 crore in Q4 FY20. The company's profit before tax soared 168% to Rs 29.80 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Pix registered a 114% rise in net profit to Rs 64.9 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) over the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales grew 25.4% to Rs 399.56 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the year ended March 2021.
PIX Transmissions is the leading manufacturer of belts and related mechanical power transmission products in India. The company features belt manufacturing units as well as an ultra-sophisticated, automated rubber mixing facility. The company has overseas subsidiary operations in Europe, and Middle-East, in addition to over 250 committed Channel Partners in over 100 countries worldwide.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU