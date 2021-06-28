NELCO Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Power Mech Projects hits 52-week high after HDFC MF hikes stake
Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the December 2020 quarter
Information Technology stocks fall
Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Newgen Software Technologies standalone net profit rises 34.37% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2021.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2021.
NELCO Ltd surged 16.63% to Rs 316 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50420 shares in the past one month.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 10.34% to Rs 584.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.4 lakh shares in the past one month.
India Glycols Ltd spiked 10.23% to Rs 609.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35195 shares in the past one month.
Power Mech Projects Ltd exploded 9.06% to Rs 728.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14968 shares in the past one month.
National Aluminium Company Ltd advanced 8.58% to Rs 79.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.78 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU