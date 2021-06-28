NELCO Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Power Mech Projects Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2021.

NELCO Ltd surged 16.63% to Rs 316 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50420 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 10.34% to Rs 584.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd spiked 10.23% to Rs 609.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35195 shares in the past one month.

Power Mech Projects Ltd exploded 9.06% to Rs 728.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14968 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd advanced 8.58% to Rs 79.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

