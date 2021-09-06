PNB schedules board meeting to consider fund raising

-
ALSO READ
PNB Housing Finance revises trademark agreement with Punjab National Bank
Fund raising plan boosts PNB Housing Finance
PNB Housing hits the roof after board OKs capital raise proposal of Rs 4,000 cr
PNB cuts stake in Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
Board of PNB Housing Finance approves capital raise of up to Rs 4000 cr
-
Punjab National Bank (PNB) after market hours on Friday informed that the bank's board will meet on 10 September 2021 to consider the proposal for raising of capital.
Shares of PNB were trading 0.79% higher at Rs 38.35 on BSE.
In a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, PNB said that a meeting of the board of directors of the bank has been re-scheduled on Friday, 10 September 2021 for considering the proposal for raising of capital through issuance of Basel-III Compliant additional tier-1 Bonds and/or tier-II bonds or combination thereof, in one or more tranches.
Punjab National Bank is a public sector bank. As on 30 June 2021, the bank has 10,641 number of branches. The government of India held 73.15% stake in the bank as on 30 June 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU