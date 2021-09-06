Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson network

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson, the legendary motorcycle brand have expanded the touch points for customers in the country.

Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and seven authorized service centers across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers.

The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S will be the next model to be launched in India towards the end of the year. Bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open.

The Pan America 1250, is launched at a starting price of Rs 16,90,000/- and Pan America 1250 SPECIAL at Rs 19,99,000. Available as a Completely Built-up Units (CBU), the Adventure Touring motorcycle can be booked at all Harley-Davidson dealerships in India from 5 September onwards.

Ravi Avalur - Head, Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, The Pan America 1250 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2021. Considering it is Harley Davidson's first foray into the adventure-touring segment, the Pan America motorcycle has already generated immense excitement among customers. With the first shipment being completely sold out, it is truly heartwarming to see how the market has responded to the product."

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 2.56% to settle at Rs 2,801.25 on Friday, 3 September 2021.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.

