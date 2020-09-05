JUST IN
Poddar Housing & Development reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.50% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net Loss of Poddar Housing & Development reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.50% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.6711.65 -68 OPM %-75.48-67.47 -PBDT-2.72-8.47 68 PBT-2.82-8.57 67 NP-2.52-6.74 63

First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 08:06 IST

