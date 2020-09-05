Poddar Housing & Development reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.50% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net Loss of Poddar Housing & Development reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.50% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.6711.65-75.48-67.47-2.72-8.47-2.82-8.57-2.52-6.74

