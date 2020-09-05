Oriental Trimex standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 94.96% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of Oriental Trimex declined 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.96% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.7314.49 -95 OPM %13.706.21 -PBDT0.570.69 -17 PBT0.200.30 -33 NP0.180.24 -25
