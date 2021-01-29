Prince Pipes & Fittings starts commercial production at Sangareddy facility

Prince Pipes & Fittings announced the launch of its seventh manufacturing facility in Sangareddy, Telangana. Through this launch, PPFL expands its pan-India manufacturing presence, makes greater in-roads into the Southern region and strengthens its position as a leading manufacturer of high-quality plastic pipes and fittings. Currently the Company caters to the Southern market by two plants in Chennai and Haridwar.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing unit is expected to have a total installed capacity of approximately 50,000 metric tons per annum to come up in phases over the next 2 to 3 years.

The first phase has an installed capacity of 4,020 metric tons per annum, producing fittings. The facility will cater to Southern markets, as PPFL aggressively continues to expand its pan-India marketing, distribution, and manufacturing presence. The Company's other plants are located in Jaipur (commissioned in 2019), Kolhapur, Chennai, Haridwar, Dadra and Athal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)