Board of MPS approves change in compliance officer

-
ALSO READ
MPS standalone net profit rises 10.27% in the June 2020 quarter
Bajaj Auto October 2020 sales up 11% YoY to 5.12 lakh units
HIL announces change in compliance officer
Board of Yes Bank announces appointment of Chief Risk Officer and Chief Compliance Officer
MPS consolidated net profit rises 38.30% in the December 2020 quarter
-
With effect from 28 January 2021The Board of MPS at its meeting held on 28 January 2021 has accepted the resignation of Shiwani Dayal from the position of Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from the close of the business hours on 28 January 2021. The Board has approved the appointment of Utkarsh Gupta as the Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 29 January 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU