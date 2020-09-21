PVR Ltd slips for fifth straight session

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1187.15, down 1.39% on the day as on 09:59 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 33.92% in last one year as compared to a 0.92% slide in NIFTY and a 11.55% fall in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1187.15, down 1.39% on the day as on 09:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 11493.4. The Sensex is at 38820.42, down 0.07%.PVR Ltd has lost around 9.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1631.6, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

