Allcargo Logistics announces resignation of Group CFO

Allcargo Logistics on Friday (18 September) informed that Sheetal Gulati stepped down from the position of group chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from close of business hours of 18 September 2020.

Shares of Allcargo Logistics were down 0.84% to Rs 118.45 on BSE.

Allcargo Logistics' consolidated net profit tanked 53.7% to Rs 29.82 crore on a 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,077.55 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Allcargo Logistics is engaged in providing integrated logistics solutions. It offers logistics services across multimodal transport operations, inland container depot, container freight station operations, contract logistics operations, and project and engineering solutions.

