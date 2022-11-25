PVR opens 12-screen superplex in Kerala

The cinema chain operator announced the opening of 12 screen superlex in city of Kerala at Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram.

"The cinema is equipped with advanced Dolby 7.1 immersive audio and Next-Gen 3D technology to provide an unparalleled captivating and immersive experience and plush recliner seats for enhanced comfort and 2K RGB+ Laser projectors that deliver ultra-high resolution," PVR said in a statement.

With this launch, PVR Cinemas has augmented its presence in the city of Thiruvananthapuram with 14 screens across 2 properties and consolidated its foothold in Kerala with 27 screens in 4 properties and 311 screens across 50 properties in South>

PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 876 screens at 176 properties in 76 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

PVR is an industry leader in India in the film exhibition business dedicated to delivering the best cinema experience to different audiences.

PVR reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 71.5 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 153.3 crore in Q2 FY22. Total revenues jumped by 155.5% YoY to Rs 703.1 crore during the quarter. EBITDA improved by 96% to Rs 170.1 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of PVR rose 1.84% to Rs 1821.50 on Thursday, 24 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)