Indian Overseas Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Rajesh Exports Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2022.

Indian Overseas Bank lost 4.54% to Rs 22.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd tumbled 4.26% to Rs 687.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14468 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd crashed 3.45% to Rs 602.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93935 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd dropped 3.40% to Rs 169. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55917 shares in the past one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd corrected 3.21% to Rs 1099.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16973 shares in the past one month.

