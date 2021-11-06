PVR to operate, manage Jio Drive-In Theatre in Mumbai

PVR will operate and manage Reliance Industries (RIL) owned - Jio Drive-In, the India's first permanent rooftop drive-in theatre, at Jio World Drive in BKC, Mumbai (Maharashtra).
Jio Drive-In can is an open air rooftop cinema with the potential of accomodating 290 cars. The theatre opened on Friday, 5 November 2021 to screen 'Sooryavanshi' at the recently launched retail precinct, Jio World Drive.
The entire customer journey will be contactless to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience starting from booking ticket to availing F&B offerings. The guests can pre-book tickets and F&B on PVR app and BookMyShow. The tickets have been priced from Rs 1,200 onwards for each car with up to 4 people per car. The booking system offers various flexible options, including the maximum capacity of viewers per car. Jio Drive-In is said to run two shows every evening.
PVR reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 153.27 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 184.06 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 197.5% to Rs 120.32 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Rs 40.45 crore in Q2 September 2020.
Shares of PVR gained 1.27% to close at Rs 1,762.60 on BSE in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Thursday, 4 November 2021. PVR is a world leader in the multiplex business.
