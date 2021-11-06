RattanIndia Enterprises Q2 FY22 net loss stands at Rs 4 cr

-
ALSO READ
RattanIndia's Revolt to electrify Domino's delivery fleet
RattanIndia Enterprises' Revolt opens dealership in Jaipur, Rajasthan
RattanIndia Enterprises expand network in five new cities across India
Rattanindia Enterprises hits the roof on strategic investment in US-based drone logistics platform
Rattanindia Enterprises jumps after Rajasthan announces EV policy
-
On a consolidated basis, RattanIndia Enterprises' net loss stood at Rs 4.47 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in Q2 FY21.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 0.53 crore in Q2 September 2021. The result was announced after market hours on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.
The domestic stock markets remained closed on Thursday, 4 November 2021, on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. However, BSE and NSE was active from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM on account of Mahurat Trading session (Samvat 2078). The bourses also remained shut on Friday, 5 November 2021, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.
Seperately, RattanIndia Enterprises (REL) acquired 100% stake of Cocoblu Retail consequent to which, it has become a wholly owned-subsidiary company of REL. Cocoblu Retail intends to start retail business on online E-commerce platforms.
The online retail witnessed an explosive growth in the country and hence, REL has decided to acquire 100% stake of Cocoblu Retail. The all-cash deal is worth Rs 1 lakh and is expected to be completed by within a period of 0-6 months.
RattanIndia Enterprises is the flagship company of Rattanindia Group for its new age growth businesses. The company has forayed into electric mobility space through Revolt Motors to democratize clean commute using next-gen mobility solutions. The company is completely focused on providing world class electric mobility products which are affordable and accessible to every Indian.
Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises lost 0.55% to close Rs 45.20 on BSE on Thursday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU