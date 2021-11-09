Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 1.03%

Nifty Auto index ended up 1.03% at 11766.25 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 3.80%, Bosch Ltd added 2.83% and TVS Motor Company Ltd rose 2.70%.

The Nifty Auto index has increased 46.00% over last one year compared to the 44.81% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 0.80% and Nifty Financial Services index has dropped 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.13% to close at 18044.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.19% to close at 60433.45 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)