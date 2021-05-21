Quick Wrap: Nifty Bank Index records a surge of 3.82%, NIFTY climbs 1.81%

Nifty Bank index ended up 3.82% at 34606.9 today. The index has added 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 4.50%, State Bank of India rose 4.33% and IndusInd Bank Ltd added 4.15%.

The Nifty Bank index has increased 95.00% over last one year compared to the 66.65% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 3.80% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 3.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.81% to close at 15175.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.97% to close at 50540.48 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)