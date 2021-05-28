Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index gains 1.41%

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.41% at 19566.8 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Reliance Industries Ltd added 6.01%, Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 2.18% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd slipped 1.25%.

The Nifty Energy index has soared 52.00% over last one year compared to the 62.65% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.20% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.64% to close at 15435.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.60% to close at 51422.88 today.

