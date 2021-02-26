Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index falls 4.93%, NIFTY Crashes 3.76%

Nifty Financial Services index closed down 4.93% at 16085.25 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd dropped 7.05%, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd slipped 7.01% and Piramal Enterprises Ltd shed 6.18%.

The Nifty Financial Services index has soared 14.00% over last one year compared to the 24.89% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 4.78% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 4.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 3.76% to close at 14529.15 while the SENSEX has slid 3.80% to close at 49099.99 today.

