Market may tumble on weak global cues

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could slump 268 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading sharply lower on Friday following an overnight drop on Wall Street as a rapid rise in bond yields rattled investor sentiment.

Japan's industrial output rose for the first time in three months in January. Official data released on Friday showed factory output advanced 4.2% in January, boosted by sharp rises in production of electronic parts and general-purpose machinery, as well as a smaller increase in car output.

U.S. stocks dropped sharply Thursday as an outsized surge in bond yields spooked investors, who rushed to dump risk assets, especially high-flying technology names.

The major averages tumbled in a rapid fashion as the 10-year Treasury yield soared as high as 1.6% in a sudden move that some described as a flash spike. The yield later settled back down to around 1.52%, its highest level since February 2020.

The US economy grew at a 4.1% pace in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than first estimated, ending a year in which the overall economy, ravaged by a global pandemic, shrank more than in any year in the past seven decades. The 4.1% gain in the gross domestic product the broadest measure of economic health is a slight upward revision from 4% growth in the first estimate released a month ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Domestic markets:

Back home, key benchmark indices ended with strong gains on Thursday, rising for the third consecutive session. The Nifty closed near 15,100 mark. Positive global cues boosted investors' sentiment. Trading was volatile as the February 2021 F&O contracts expiry. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 257.62 points or 0.51% at 51,039.31. The Nifty 50 index added 115.35 points or 0.77% at 15,097.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 188.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 746.57 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 February, provisional data showed.

