Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index records a surge of 3.03%, NIFTY climbs 1.53%

Nifty FMCG index ended up 3.03% at 35530.3 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Radico Khaitan Ltd rose 7.20%, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd gained 5.31% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd added 5.21%.

The Nifty FMCG index has increased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 9.36% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.33% and Nifty Metal index added 2.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.53% to close at 16594.9 while the SENSEX increased 1.50% to close at 55464.39 today.

