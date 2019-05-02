Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.81%

Nifty IT index ended down 1.81% at 16403.7 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Elxsi Ltd shed 3.68%, Infosys Ltd dropped 2.74% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd fell 2.29%.
The Nifty IT index has soared 19.00% over last one year compared to the 9.39% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.60% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 1.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.20% to close at 11724.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.13% to close at 38981.43 today.
