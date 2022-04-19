Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 2.98%, NIFTY Crashes 1.25%

Nifty IT index closed down 2.98% at 31804.2 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mindtree Ltd dropped 8.13%, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd shed 6.83% and Infosys Ltd slipped 3.66%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 21.00% over last one year compared to the 18.10% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has dropped 2.82% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.47% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.25% to close at 16958.65 while the SENSEX has slid 1.23% to close at 56463.15 today.

