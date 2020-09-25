Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.46%, NIFTY climbs 2.26%

Nifty IT index ended up 3.46% at 19629.35 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd rose 8.98%, HCL Technologies Ltd jumped 5.00% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 3.86%.

The Nifty IT index has soared 28.00% over last one year compared to the 4.50% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 3.43% and Nifty Auto index increased 3.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 2.26% to close at 11050.25 while the SENSEX increased 2.28% to close at 37388.66 today.

