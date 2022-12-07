Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.45%

Nifty Media index ended down 1.45% at 2137.65 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 3.13%, PVR Ltd dropped 2.52% and Inox Leisure Ltd fell 2.05%.

The Nifty Media index is down 6.00% over last one year compared to the 8.06% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.19% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.44% to close at 18560.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.34% to close at 62410.68 today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)