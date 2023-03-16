Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.16%

Nifty Media index ended up 4.16% at 1735.85 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 9.34%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained 7.36% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd jumped 6.28%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 19.00% over last one year compared to the 0.06% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.58% and Nifty FMCG index added 1.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.08% to close at 16985.6 while the SENSEX increased 0.14% to close at 57634.84 today.

