Business Standard

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 8.37%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.10%

Capital Market 

Nifty Media index closed up 8.37% at 2147.55 today. The index has slipped 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Media Corporation Ltd shed 18.78%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 17.24% and Dish TV India Ltd jumped 6.70%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 39.00% over last one year compared to the 3.69% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has dropped 2.55% and Nifty Private Bank index is down 2.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.10% to close at 10661.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.02% to close at 35656.7 today.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:00 IST

