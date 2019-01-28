Metal, pharma stocks decline

Stock staged a mild recovery in early afternoon trade after an intraday slide. At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 273.08 points or 0.76% at 35,752.46. The was down 92.75 points or 0.86% at 10,687.80. Stocks from & and pharma sectors declined.

The Sensex was trading below the psychological 36,000 mark after sliding below that level in early trade. Volatility struck bourses in early trade as the key benchmark indices sink in the red after opening in the positive zone. Key indices extended fall in morning trade. Fresh selling in pivotals pulled the key benchmark indices to intraday low in mid-morning trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap was down 1.57%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.87%. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 473 shares rose and 1836 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

and stocks declined. (down 1.9%), (down 3.29%), (down 1.56%), (Sail) (down 2.22%), (down 1.23%), (down 1.06%), (down 3.57%), (down 2.52%) and (down 1.95%) edged lower. NMDC (up 0.66%) rose.

Pharma shares fell. Cadila Healthcare (down 1.66%), (down 2.72%), (down 0.9%), (down 1.82%), (down 2.21%), (down 1.58%), (down 3.22%), (down 2.71%) and (down 1.39%) declined.

rose 0.54%. announced on Saturday, 26 January 2019, the completion of the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection carried out at the company's -2 (Indore) facility. The inspection was carried out between January 14 and January 25, 2019. The inspection at Pithampur Unit-2 (Indore) closed with 6 observations. The company is confident of addressing the observations satisfactorily.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower after intraday gains as caution over looming trade talks between and displaced relief over the end of the partial shutdown.

China's industrial profit dropped for the second straight month in December. Profits of big Industrial companies fell 1.9% on year to 680.83 billion yuan ($100.94 billion) in December, said the on Monday. In November, industrial profits declined 1.8% from a year earlier.

US stocks gained ground on Friday in a broad-based rally as investors were heartened by news that would move to temporarily end the longest shutdown in history.

US and congressional leaders had reached a deal to reopen the for three weeks while talks continue over Trump's demands for money to build a wall along the US border with Trump announced the agreement to break the 35-day impasse as delays at airports and widespread disruptions heightened the urgency to end the partial shutdown.

