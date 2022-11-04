Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 4.21%

Nifty Metal index ended up 4.21% at 6324.15 today. The index has gained 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Adani Enterprises Ltd rose 6.76%, Vedanta Ltd gained 6.29% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 4.92%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 11.00% over last one year compared to the 1.12% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index gained 1.38% and Nifty Media index added 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.36% to close at 18117.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.19% to close at 60950.36 today.

