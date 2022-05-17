Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 6.86%, NIFTY jumps 2.63%

Nifty Metal index closed up 6.86% at 5727.45 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Vedanta Ltd added 11.79%, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 9.97% and Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 9.58%.

The Nifty Metal index has soared 10.00% over last one year compared to the 8.95% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index gained 4.02% and Nifty PSE index added 3.26% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 2.63% to close at 16259.3 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 2.54% to close at 54318.47 today.

