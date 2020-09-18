Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 4.98%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 4.98% at 12320.9 today. The index is up 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd gained 10.48%, Cipla Ltd rose 7.29% and Lupin Ltd added 4.71%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 58.00% over last one year compared to the 7.47% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.91% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.62% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.10% to close at 11504.95 while the SENSEX is down 0.34% to close at 38845.82 today.

