Quick Wrap: Nifty Private Bank Index falls 3.32%, NIFTY Crashes 1.81%

Nifty Private Bank index closed down 3.32% at 11740.15 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, RBL Bank Ltd dropped 7.25%, IndusInd Bank Ltd shed 5.35% and Axis Bank Ltd fell 5.08%.

The Nifty Private Bank index has fallen 30.00% over last one year compared to the 8.47% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Bank index has dropped 3.16% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 3.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.81% to close at 10607.35 while the SENSEX has slid 1.80% to close at 36033.06 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)