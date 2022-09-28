Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.07%

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.07% at 2874.15 today. The index is down 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Punjab National Bank slipped 5.04%, State Bank of India shed 2.17% and Union Bank of India dropped 2.09%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 20.00% over last one year compared to the 5.01% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index is down 1.94% and Nifty Commodities index has dropped 1.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.87% to close at 16858.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.89% to close at 56598.28 today.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 16:00 IST

