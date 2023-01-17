Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 1.84%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.84% at 4267.1 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India dropped 4.55%, Bank of Maharashtra shed 3.18% and Punjab & Sind Bank fell 2.87%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 53.00% over last one year compared to the 1.39% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index gained 1.20% and Nifty Realty index added 1.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.89% to close at 18053.3 while the SENSEX increased 0.94% to close at 60655.72 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)